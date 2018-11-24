Pelicans-Wizards, Box

Listen Live Sports

November 24, 2018 10:23 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (114)

Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Mirotic 7-12 5-5 24, Randle 10-16 8-10 29, Holiday 7-18 1-2 16, Moore 8-14 2-2 19, Miller 4-8 0-0 10, Diallo 3-6 0-0 6, Jackson 2-9 1-2 5, Clark 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 43-90 17-21 114.

WASHINGTON (124)

Oubre Jr. 5-11 0-0 12, Porter Jr. 12-15 2-3 29, Bryant 2-2 0-0 4, Wall 8-16 5-10 22, Beal 7-15 3-7 18, Green 2-5 0-0 4, Morris 6-12 1-2 15, Satoransky 1-3 0-0 2, Rivers 8-11 1-1 18. Totals 51-90 12-23 124.

New Orleans 34 34 23 23—114
Washington 37 31 22 34—124

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 11-31 (Mirotic 5-9, Miller 2-6, Johnson 1-2, Moore 1-3, Randle 1-3, Holiday 1-4, Clark 0-1, Jackson 0-3), Washington 10-29 (Porter Jr. 3-4, Oubre Jr. 2-5, Morris 2-6, Beal 1-4, Wall 1-4, Rivers 1-4, Satoransky 0-1, Green 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 43 (Randle 15), Washington 45 (Morris 9). Assists_New Orleans 23 (Holiday 9), Washington 30 (Beal, Wall 8). Total Fouls_New Orleans 21, Washington 16. Technicals_Jackson, New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second), Morris. A_15,165 (20,356).

