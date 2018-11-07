Penguins-Capitals Sum

Pittsburgh 1 0 0—1 Washington 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 7 (Johnson), 12:16 (pp).

Second Period_2, Washington, Ovechkin 12 (Backstrom, Carlson), 7:09 (pp).

Third Period_3, Washington, Oshie 8 (Carlson, Kuznetsov), 18:46.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 9-17-16_42. Washington 7-10-5_22.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 3; Washington 1 of 6.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 2-1-2 (22 shots-20 saves). Washington, Holtby 5-3-2 (42-41).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:32.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Scott Cherrey.

