Penguins-Islanders Sum

Pittsburgh 1 0 1 0—2 N.Y. Islanders 0 1 1 0—3 N.Y. Islanders won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Simon 3 (Maatta, Guentzel), 6:20 (pp).

Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 3 (Cizikas), 14:46 (sh).

Third Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 5 (Nelson, Hickey), 10:11. 4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 7 (Letang, Kessel), 12:02 (pp).

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Pittsburgh 0 (Malkin NG, Crosby NG, Letang NG), N.Y. Islanders 1 (Eberle NG, Nelson NG, Bailey G).

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 9-13-6-3_31. N.Y. Islanders 10-8-6-2_26.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 2 of 4; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 4-2-1 (26 shots-24 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 3-2-0 (31-29).

A_10,910 (15,795). T_2:41.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Libor Suchanek.

