Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Penguins-Islanders Sums

November 1, 2018 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Pittsburgh 1 0 1 0—2
N.Y. Islanders 0 1 1 0—3
N.Y. Islanders won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Simon 3 (Maatta, Guentzel), 6:20 (pp). Penalties_Oleksiak, PIT, (roughing), 1:34; Komarov, NYI, (holding), 1:34; Barzal, NYI, (hooking), 4:30; Johnson, PIT, (hooking), 13:18.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 3 (Cizikas), 14:46 (sh). Penalties_Dumoulin, PIT, (holding), 12:19; Bailey, NYI, (hooking), 12:33; Pelech, NYI, (interference), 13:42.

Third Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 5 (Nelson, Hickey), 10:11. 4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 7 (Letang, Kessel), 12:02 (pp). Penalties_Lee, NYI, (slashing), 11:01.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shootout_Pittsburgh 0 (Malkin NG, Crosby NG, Letang NG), N.Y. Islanders 1 (Eberle NG, Nelson NG, Bailey G).

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 9-13-6-3_31. N.Y. Islanders 10-8-6-2_26.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 2 of 4; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 4-2-1 (26 shots-24 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 3-2-0 (31-29).

A_10,910 (15,795). T_2:41.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad