Penguins-Jets Sum

Pittsburgh 1 1 2—4 Winnipeg 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Tanev 4 (Lowry, Chiarot), 7:01 (sh). 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 10 (Simon, Guentzel), 18:13.

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Scheifele 12 (Wheeler, Ehlers), 0:39. 4, Pittsburgh, Sheahan 2 (Grant, Oleksiak), 4:40. 5, Winnipeg, Scheifele 13 (Ehlers, Wheeler), 16:00.

Third Period_6, Pittsburgh, Grant 1 (Wilson, Maatta), 5:08. 7, Pittsburgh, Aston-Reese 2 (Kessel, Letang), 14:48.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 14-11-5_30. Winnipeg 10-9-8_27.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 1; Winnipeg 0 of 2.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 6-3-3 (27 shots-24 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 9-7-1 (30-26).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:23.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Bryan Pancich.

