Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Penguins-Jets Sum

November 27, 2018 10:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Pittsburgh 1 1 2—4
Winnipeg 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Tanev 4 (Lowry, Chiarot), 7:01 (sh). 2, Pittsburgh, Crosby 10 (Simon, Guentzel), 18:13.

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Scheifele 12 (Wheeler, Ehlers), 0:39. 4, Pittsburgh, Sheahan 2 (Grant, Oleksiak), 4:40. 5, Winnipeg, Scheifele 13 (Ehlers, Wheeler), 16:00.

Third Period_6, Pittsburgh, Grant 1 (Wilson, Maatta), 5:08. 7, Pittsburgh, Aston-Reese 2 (Kessel, Letang), 14:48.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 14-11-5_30. Winnipeg 10-9-8_27.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 1; Winnipeg 0 of 2.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 6-3-3 (27 shots-24 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 9-7-1 (30-26).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:23.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Security Cooperation Management...
12|5 Combat Systems Symposium
12|5 Offset-East Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1790: US Congress moves to Philadelphia