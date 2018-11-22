Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Penguins put goalie Matt Murray on injured reserve

November 22, 2018 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins placed goaltender Matt Murray on injured reserve Thursday because of a lower-body injury.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Murray had been dealing with the injury “for a couple weeks.” Team doctors decided rest was the best course of action for the 24-year-old Murray, who helped the Penguins to consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017 but has struggled this season.

Murray is 4-5-1 with a 4.08 goals-against average and .877 save percentage in 11 games. He has spent most of the last six weeks splitting playing time with Casey DeSmith.

Pittsburgh recalled Tristan Jarry from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League to serve as the primary backup behind DeSmith. The Penguins play in Boston on Friday night.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|29 SMART PROC GOVCON 2018
11|30 Writing A Successful Business Plan...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons