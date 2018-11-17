Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Penguins-Senators Sum

November 17, 2018 10:39 pm
 
Pittsburgh 1 0 3—4
Ottawa 3 2 1—6

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Letang 5 (Malkin, Kessel), 11:59 (pp). 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 5 (White), 14:33. 3, Ottawa, Stone 8 (Dzingel, Chabot), 17:07. 4, Ottawa, Duchene 7 (Boedker, Batherson), 18:50.

Second Period_5, Ottawa, Stone 9, 16:35 (sh). 6, Ottawa, Ceci 4 (Dzingel, Duchene), 17:21.

Third Period_7, Pittsburgh, Aston-Reese 1, 2:20. 8, Pittsburgh, Cullen 2 (Johnson, Rust), 5:34. 9, Ottawa, Duchene 8 (Batherson, Boedker), 9:05. 10, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 8 (Kessel, Malkin), 16:56.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 11-9-15_35. Ottawa 10-8-7_25.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 4; Ottawa 0 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 3-3-2 (15 shots-12 saves), Murray 4-5-1 (10-7). Ottawa, Anderson 9-5-3 (35-31).

A_17,692 (18,572). T_2:30.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Tony Sericolo.

