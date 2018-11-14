Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Penguins star Crosby skips practice with upper-body injury

November 14, 2018 3:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has skipped practice while being evaluated Wednesday for an upper-body injury.

Coach Mike Sullivan declined to get into specifics about Crosby’s injury. Crosby did not miss a shift and played more than 21 minutes during Pittsburgh’s 4-2 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday night.

The 31-year-old Crosby is off to an uneven start for the Penguins, with eight goals and 11 assists in 16 games.

Pittsburgh has dropped five of six games overall and is 7-6-3 nearly a quarter of the way into the season. The Penguins host Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh shook up its lineup on Wednesday, trading forward Carl Hagelin to Los Angeles for Tanner Pearson.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Somewhere over the rainbow at Boca Chica Naval Air Station

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated