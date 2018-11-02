Listen Live Sports

Penn shuts out Cornell in 2nd half in 20-7 victory

November 2, 2018 9:19 pm
 
ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Glover threw for 131 yards and a touchdown and Pennsylvania beat Cornell 20-7 on Friday night to claim the Trustees’ Cup trophy.

Glover found Christian Pearson wide open in the middle of the end zone for a 19-yard score and a 17-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. Brian O’Neill knocked down a Cornell pass in the end zone on fourth down with 2:36 remaining and, after a Penn punt, Conor O’Brien made an interception at the goal line to seal it.

Karekin Brooks had 71 yards rushing and a touchdown for Penn (6-2, 3-2 Ivy League).

Brooks took a direct snap in the wildcat formation and scored from 6-yards out early in the third to give Penn a 10-7 lead. It was his first touchdown in the past four games after seven rushing TDs in his first 52 carries of the season.

Dalton Banks was 17-of-35 passing for 183 yards and a touchdown for Cornell (3-5, 2-3). The Big Red took a 7-3 lead on Banks’ connection with Lars Pedersen for 13 yards, capping a 16-play drive in the second quarter.

