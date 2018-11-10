Listen Live Sports

Pepperdine postpones game vs Northridge because of wildfires

November 10, 2018 1:45 pm
 
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — The men’s basketball game between Cal State Northridge and Pepperdine has been postponed because of wildfires affecting the Malibu campus.

A makeup date has not been set for the game that was to be played Saturday night.

The fires have killed two people and destroyed over 150 homes.

The Waves are scheduled to leave Monday for a weeklong trip that will take them to Northern Colorado on Tuesday followed by a tournament in the Bahamas.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

