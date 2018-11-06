Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Perkins, Buffalo beat Saint Francis in 1st Division I game

November 6, 2018 6:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nick Perkins had 16 points and nine rebounds, CJ Massinburg added 11 points and eight boards, and Buffalo beat Saint Francis 82-67 on Tuesday in the first Division I game of the season.

Jeremy Harris, one of Buffalo’s top returners, was held to six points on 3-of-15 shooting. Massinburg enters the season within striking distance of becoming Buffalo’s all-time leading scorer.

For the first time in school history, Buffalo received votes in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, getting 14 votes for a 37th-place tie. The Bulls were the unanimous pick in the Mid-American Conference preseason poll to win the East Division, receiving all 35 votes from coaches and media.

Keith Braxton had 19 points and nine rebounds for SFU, which was picked to finish first in the Northeast Conference preseason coaches’ poll. SFU is coming off a season with 18 wins — its most since 1990-91. Freshman Myles Thompson added 16 points and Jamaal King 14. The Red Flash shot 36.4 percent from the floor and turned it over 20 times.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors usher in ship as it returns to Virginia base

Today in History

1995: Budget issues spark longest government shutdown period in history