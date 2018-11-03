Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Peterman to start for Bills; Anderson out with concussion

November 3, 2018 4:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nathan Peterman will start at quarterback for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday against the Chicago Bears after Derek Anderson was ruled out with a concussion.

The Bills (2-6) said Saturday that Anderson and rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds have not cleared concussion protocol.

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen has a sprained elbow) and already has been ruled out for a third straight game. Anderson was hurt in the final minutes of a 25-6 loss to New England on Monday night.

Buffalo signed journeyman Matt Barkley on Wednesday to back up Peterman.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Peterman was Buffalo’s opening-game starter but has been benched twice this season for poor performances. The second-year quarterback has thrown nine interceptions in 81 career attempts.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad