Petteway leads Robert Morris past Youngstown State 76-56

November 28, 2018 10:37 pm
 
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Malik Petteway scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds, leading five players in double-figure scoring as Robert Morris rolled past Youngstown State 76-56 on Wednesday night.

Petteway was 6 of 12 from the field for the Colonials (4-3). Jon Williams, Josh Williams and Matty McConnell added 12 points apiece and Koby Thomas chipped in with 10.

Robert Morris shot 44 percent from the field compared to 35 percent for the Penguins (3-5) and had 10 team steals contributing to 18 Youngstown State turnovers.

The Colonials had a 32-31 edge at halftime. Charles Bain and Jon Williams traded 3-pointers early in the second half to spark a 17-1 surge capped by another Jon Williams 3 to stretch it to 49-32 with 13:37 to play. Petteway made a layup that gave Robert Morris its biggest lead, 76-52, with 2:11 left.

Kendale Hampton scored 21 points off the bench to lead the Penguins.

