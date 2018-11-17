Listen Live Sports

Petteway, Robert Morris beat Mississippi Valley State 68-59

November 17, 2018 9:14 pm
 
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Malik Petteway scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help Robert Morris beat Mississippi Valley State 68-59 on Saturday night.

Petteway, who made his first start of the season, shot 10 of 11 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Josh Williams added 13 points, including four 3-pointers, and Koby Thomas had 10 points for Robert Morris (2-2).

Williams hit a 3-pointer that sparked a 20-5 run over a nearly six-minute span that gave Robert Morris a 23-12 lead midway through the first half and the Colonials led the rest of the way. They made eight consecutive field-goal attempts and Petteway scored eight points during that stretch.

Lorenzo Hunt made two free throws and then a layup to pull MVSU (0-5) within six points with three minutes to play. but Williams answered with his final 3-pointer and the Delta Devils got no closer.

Dante Scott had 16 points for MVSU, which has lost seven in a row dating to last season.

