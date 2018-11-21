Listen Live Sports

PG Seventh Woods out for No. 7 UNC with concussion

November 21, 2018 5:42 pm
 
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina says point guard Seventh Woods will miss this week’s two games in Las Vegas with a concussion.

Team spokesman Steve Kirschner said Wednesday that the junior suffered the injury Tuesday during practice. He will miss Thursday’s game against Texas and Friday’s matchup with No. 11 Michigan State or No. 17 UCLA.

Woods has a team-best 27 assists in five games for the seventh-ranked Tar Heels (5-0).

Kirschner says he will be re-evaluated when the team returns from Las Vegas, and his status for the game against No. 9 Michigan on Nov. 28 is unknown.

