PGA Tour Champions-Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores

Friday At Phoenix CC Phoenix Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 6,763; Par: 71 Second Round Paul Goydos 63-65—128 -14 Scott McCarron 65-64—129 -13 Tim Petrovic 63-67—130 -12 Wes Short, Jr. 70-63—133 -9 Duffy Waldorf 68-65—133 -9 Marco Dawson 69-65—134 -8 Vijay Singh 67-67—134 -8 Jerry Kelly 68-67—135 -7 Stephen Ames 68-67—135 -7 Kevin Sutherland 67-68—135 -7 David Toms 69-67—136 -6 Joe Durant 67-69—136 -6 Glen Day 66-70—136 -6 Woody Austin 68-69—137 -5 Brandt Jobe 69-69—138 -4 Kent Jones 67-71—138 -4 Jeff Maggert 67-71—138 -4 Billy Andrade 71-68—139 -3 Tom Pernice Jr. 71-68—139 -3 Scott Parel 71-69—140 -2 Kenny Perry 71-69—140 -2 Bernhard Langer 70-70—140 -2 Jay Haas 70-70—140 -2 Lee Janzen 67-73—140 -2 Tom Lehman 71-70—141 -1 Bart Bryant 71-70—141 -1 Gene Sauers 70-71—141 -1 Paul Broadhurst 70-71—141 -1 Billy Mayfair 67-74—141 -1 Colin Montgomerie 69-73—142 E Kirk Triplett 73-70—143 +1 Ken Tanigawa 74-70—144 +2 Miguel Angel Jiménez 69-75—144 +2 Rocco Mediate 73-72—145 +3 Scott Dunlap 73-73—146 +4

