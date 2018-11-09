Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions-Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores

November 9, 2018 7:34 pm
 
Friday
At Phoenix CC
Phoenix
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,763; Par: 71
Second Round
Paul Goydos 63-65—128 -14
Scott McCarron 65-64—129 -13
Tim Petrovic 63-67—130 -12
Wes Short, Jr. 70-63—133 -9
Duffy Waldorf 68-65—133 -9
Marco Dawson 69-65—134 -8
Vijay Singh 67-67—134 -8
Jerry Kelly 68-67—135 -7
Stephen Ames 68-67—135 -7
Kevin Sutherland 67-68—135 -7
David Toms 69-67—136 -6
Joe Durant 67-69—136 -6
Glen Day 66-70—136 -6
Woody Austin 68-69—137 -5
Brandt Jobe 69-69—138 -4
Kent Jones 67-71—138 -4
Jeff Maggert 67-71—138 -4
Billy Andrade 71-68—139 -3
Tom Pernice Jr. 71-68—139 -3
Scott Parel 71-69—140 -2
Kenny Perry 71-69—140 -2
Bernhard Langer 70-70—140 -2
Jay Haas 70-70—140 -2
Lee Janzen 67-73—140 -2
Tom Lehman 71-70—141 -1
Bart Bryant 71-70—141 -1
Gene Sauers 70-71—141 -1
Paul Broadhurst 70-71—141 -1
Billy Mayfair 67-74—141 -1
Colin Montgomerie 69-73—142 E
Kirk Triplett 73-70—143 +1
Ken Tanigawa 74-70—144 +2
Miguel Angel Jiménez 69-75—144 +2
Rocco Mediate 73-72—145 +3
Scott Dunlap 73-73—146 +4

