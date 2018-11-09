PGA Tour Champions-Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores

|Friday
|At Phoenix CC
|Phoenix
|Purse: $2.5 million
|Yardage: 6,763; Par: 71
|Second Round
|Paul Goydos
|63-65—128
|-14
|Scott McCarron
|65-64—129
|-13
|Tim Petrovic
|63-67—130
|-12
|Wes Short, Jr.
|70-63—133
|-9
|Duffy Waldorf
|68-65—133
|-9
|Marco Dawson
|69-65—134
|-8
|Vijay Singh
|67-67—134
|-8
|Jerry Kelly
|68-67—135
|-7
|Stephen Ames
|68-67—135
|-7
|Kevin Sutherland
|67-68—135
|-7
|David Toms
|69-67—136
|-6
|Joe Durant
|67-69—136
|-6
|Glen Day
|66-70—136
|-6
|Woody Austin
|68-69—137
|-5
|Brandt Jobe
|69-69—138
|-4
|Kent Jones
|67-71—138
|-4
|Jeff Maggert
|67-71—138
|-4
|Billy Andrade
|71-68—139
|-3
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|71-68—139
|-3
|Scott Parel
|71-69—140
|-2
|Kenny Perry
|71-69—140
|-2
|Bernhard Langer
|70-70—140
|-2
|Jay Haas
|70-70—140
|-2
|Lee Janzen
|67-73—140
|-2
|Tom Lehman
|71-70—141
|-1
|Bart Bryant
|71-70—141
|-1
|Gene Sauers
|70-71—141
|-1
|Paul Broadhurst
|70-71—141
|-1
|Billy Mayfair
|67-74—141
|-1
|Colin Montgomerie
|69-73—142
|E
|Kirk Triplett
|73-70—143
|+1
|Ken Tanigawa
|74-70—144
|+2
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|69-75—144
|+2
|Rocco Mediate
|73-72—145
|+3
|Scott Dunlap
|73-73—146
|+4
