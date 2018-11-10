Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions-Charles Schwab Cup Championship Scores

November 10, 2018 7:30 pm
 
Saturday
At Phoenix CC
Phoenix
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,763; Par: 71
Third Round
Scott McCarron 65-64-66—195
Stephen Ames 68-67-61—196
Tim Petrovic 63-67-66—196
Paul Goydos 63-65-69—197
Wes Short, Jr. 70-63-65—198
Glen Day 66-70-65—201
David Toms 69-67-65—201
Vijay Singh 67-67-67—201
Marco Dawson 69-65-67—201
Duffy Waldorf 68-65-69—202
Gene Sauers 70-71-62—203
Jerry Kelly 68-67-68—203
Kent Jones 67-71-66—204
Woody Austin 68-69-67—204
Joe Durant 67-69-68—204
Kevin Sutherland 67-68-69—204
Billy Andrade 71-68-66—205
Brandt Jobe 69-69-67—205
Bernhard Langer 70-70-66—206
Paul Broadhurst 70-71-66—207
Ken Tanigawa 74-70-64—208
Kenny Perry 71-69-68—208
Scott Parel 71-69-68—208
Jeff Maggert 67-71-71—209
Colin Montgomerie 69-73-68—210
Bart Bryant 71-70-69—210
Jay Haas 70-70-70—210
Tom Pernice Jr. 71-68-71—210
Kirk Triplett 73-70-69—212
Tom Lehman 71-70-71—212
Lee Janzen 67-73-72—212
Miguel Angel Jiménez 69-75-69—213
Rocco Mediate 73-72-69—214
Billy Mayfair 67-74-74—215
Scott Dunlap 73-73-72—218

