PGA Tour Champions-Charles Schwab Cup Championship Scores

Saturday At Phoenix CC Phoenix Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 6,763; Par: 71 Third Round Scott McCarron 65-64-66—195 Stephen Ames 68-67-61—196 Tim Petrovic 63-67-66—196 Paul Goydos 63-65-69—197 Wes Short, Jr. 70-63-65—198 Glen Day 66-70-65—201 David Toms 69-67-65—201 Vijay Singh 67-67-67—201 Marco Dawson 69-65-67—201 Duffy Waldorf 68-65-69—202 Gene Sauers 70-71-62—203 Jerry Kelly 68-67-68—203 Kent Jones 67-71-66—204 Woody Austin 68-69-67—204 Joe Durant 67-69-68—204 Kevin Sutherland 67-68-69—204 Billy Andrade 71-68-66—205 Brandt Jobe 69-69-67—205 Bernhard Langer 70-70-66—206 Paul Broadhurst 70-71-66—207 Ken Tanigawa 74-70-64—208 Kenny Perry 71-69-68—208 Scott Parel 71-69-68—208 Jeff Maggert 67-71-71—209 Colin Montgomerie 69-73-68—210 Bart Bryant 71-70-69—210 Jay Haas 70-70-70—210 Tom Pernice Jr. 71-68-71—210 Kirk Triplett 73-70-69—212 Tom Lehman 71-70-71—212 Lee Janzen 67-73-72—212 Miguel Angel Jiménez 69-75-69—213 Rocco Mediate 73-72-69—214 Billy Mayfair 67-74-74—215 Scott Dunlap 73-73-72—218

