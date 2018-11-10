PGA Tour Champions-Charles Schwab Cup Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Phoenix CC
|Phoenix
|Purse: $2.5 million
|Yardage: 6,763; Par: 71
|Third Round
|Scott McCarron
|65-64-66—195
|Stephen Ames
|68-67-61—196
|Tim Petrovic
|63-67-66—196
|Paul Goydos
|63-65-69—197
|Wes Short, Jr.
|70-63-65—198
|Glen Day
|66-70-65—201
|David Toms
|69-67-65—201
|Vijay Singh
|67-67-67—201
|Marco Dawson
|69-65-67—201
|Duffy Waldorf
|68-65-69—202
|Gene Sauers
|70-71-62—203
|Jerry Kelly
|68-67-68—203
|Kent Jones
|67-71-66—204
|Woody Austin
|68-69-67—204
|Joe Durant
|67-69-68—204
|Kevin Sutherland
|67-68-69—204
|Billy Andrade
|71-68-66—205
|Brandt Jobe
|69-69-67—205
|Bernhard Langer
|70-70-66—206
|Paul Broadhurst
|70-71-66—207
|Ken Tanigawa
|74-70-64—208
|Kenny Perry
|71-69-68—208
|Scott Parel
|71-69-68—208
|Jeff Maggert
|67-71-71—209
|Colin Montgomerie
|69-73-68—210
|Bart Bryant
|71-70-69—210
|Jay Haas
|70-70-70—210
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|71-68-71—210
|Kirk Triplett
|73-70-69—212
|Tom Lehman
|71-70-71—212
|Lee Janzen
|67-73-72—212
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|69-75-69—213
|Rocco Mediate
|73-72-69—214
|Billy Mayfair
|67-74-74—215
|Scott Dunlap
|73-73-72—218
