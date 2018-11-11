PGA Tour Champions-Charles Schwab Cup Championship Scores

Sunday At Phoenix CC Phoenix Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 6,763; Par: 71 Final Vijay Singh, $440,000 67-67-67-61—262 Tim Petrovic, $250,000 63-67-66-70—266 Scott McCarron, $192,500 65-64-66-72—267 Wes Short, Jr., $192,500 70-63-65-69—267 Stephen Ames, $138,125 68-67-61-72—268 Woody Austin, $138,125 68-69-67-64—268 Paul Goydos, $100,000 63-65-69-73—270 Marco Dawson, $72,500 69-65-67-70—271 Joe Durant, $72,500 67-69-68-67—271 Kent Jones, $72,500 67-71-66-67—271 Kevin Sutherland, $72,500 67-68-69-67—271 Jerry Kelly, $60,000 68-67-68-69—272 Bernhard Langer, $53,750 70-70-66-67—273 Gene Sauers, $53,750 70-71-62-70—273 David Toms, $53,750 69-67-65-72—273 Duffy Waldorf, $53,750 68-65-69-71—273 Kenny Perry, $47,500 71-69-68-66—274 Scott Parel, $45,000 71-69-68-67—275 Brandt Jobe, $37,500 69-69-67-71—276 Colin Montgomerie, $37,500 69-73-68-66—276 Glen Day, $30,000 66-70-65-76—277 Billy Andrade, $26,250 71-68-66-73—278 Tom Lehman, $26,250 71-70-71-66—278 Miguel Angel Jiménez, $23,125 69-75-69-66—279 Kirk Triplett, $23,125 73-70-69-67—279 Paul Broadhurst, $19,531 70-71-66-73—280 Bart Bryant, $19,531 71-70-69-70—280 Jeff Maggert, $19,531 67-71-71-71—280 Tom Pernice Jr., $19,531 71-68-71-70—280 Lee Janzen, $17,188 67-73-72-69—281 Ken Tanigawa, $17,188 74-70-64-73—281 Rocco Mediate, $16,250 73-72-69-70—284 Jay Haas, $15,625 70-70-70-75—285 Billy Mayfair, $15,000 67-74-74-71—286 Scott Dunlap, $14,375 73-73-72-69—287

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.