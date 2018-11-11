Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
PGA Tour Champions-Charles Schwab Cup Championship Scores

November 11, 2018 7:10 pm
 
Sunday
At Phoenix CC
Phoenix
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,763; Par: 71
Final
Vijay Singh, $440,000 67-67-67-61—262
Tim Petrovic, $250,000 63-67-66-70—266
Scott McCarron, $192,500 65-64-66-72—267
Wes Short, Jr., $192,500 70-63-65-69—267
Stephen Ames, $138,125 68-67-61-72—268
Woody Austin, $138,125 68-69-67-64—268
Paul Goydos, $100,000 63-65-69-73—270
Marco Dawson, $72,500 69-65-67-70—271
Joe Durant, $72,500 67-69-68-67—271
Kent Jones, $72,500 67-71-66-67—271
Kevin Sutherland, $72,500 67-68-69-67—271
Jerry Kelly, $60,000 68-67-68-69—272
Bernhard Langer, $53,750 70-70-66-67—273
Gene Sauers, $53,750 70-71-62-70—273
David Toms, $53,750 69-67-65-72—273
Duffy Waldorf, $53,750 68-65-69-71—273
Kenny Perry, $47,500 71-69-68-66—274
Scott Parel, $45,000 71-69-68-67—275
Brandt Jobe, $37,500 69-69-67-71—276
Colin Montgomerie, $37,500 69-73-68-66—276
Glen Day, $30,000 66-70-65-76—277
Billy Andrade, $26,250 71-68-66-73—278
Tom Lehman, $26,250 71-70-71-66—278
Miguel Angel Jiménez, $23,125 69-75-69-66—279
Kirk Triplett, $23,125 73-70-69-67—279
Paul Broadhurst, $19,531 70-71-66-73—280
Bart Bryant, $19,531 71-70-69-70—280
Jeff Maggert, $19,531 67-71-71-71—280
Tom Pernice Jr., $19,531 71-68-71-70—280
Lee Janzen, $17,188 67-73-72-69—281
Ken Tanigawa, $17,188 74-70-64-73—281
Rocco Mediate, $16,250 73-72-69-70—284
Jay Haas, $15,625 70-70-70-75—285
Billy Mayfair, $15,000 67-74-74-71—286
Scott Dunlap, $14,375 73-73-72-69—287

