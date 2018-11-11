PGA Tour Champions-Charles Schwab Cup Championship Scores

|Sunday
|At Phoenix CC
|Phoenix
|Purse: $2.5 million
|Yardage: 6,763; Par: 71
|Final
|Vijay Singh, $440,000
|67-67-67-61—262
|Tim Petrovic, $250,000
|63-67-66-70—266
|Scott McCarron, $192,500
|65-64-66-72—267
|Wes Short, Jr., $192,500
|70-63-65-69—267
|Stephen Ames, $138,125
|68-67-61-72—268
|Woody Austin, $138,125
|68-69-67-64—268
|Paul Goydos, $100,000
|63-65-69-73—270
|Marco Dawson, $72,500
|69-65-67-70—271
|Joe Durant, $72,500
|67-69-68-67—271
|Kent Jones, $72,500
|67-71-66-67—271
|Kevin Sutherland, $72,500
|67-68-69-67—271
|Jerry Kelly, $60,000
|68-67-68-69—272
|Bernhard Langer, $53,750
|70-70-66-67—273
|Gene Sauers, $53,750
|70-71-62-70—273
|David Toms, $53,750
|69-67-65-72—273
|Duffy Waldorf, $53,750
|68-65-69-71—273
|Kenny Perry, $47,500
|71-69-68-66—274
|Scott Parel, $45,000
|71-69-68-67—275
|Brandt Jobe, $37,500
|69-69-67-71—276
|Colin Montgomerie, $37,500
|69-73-68-66—276
|Glen Day, $30,000
|66-70-65-76—277
|Billy Andrade, $26,250
|71-68-66-73—278
|Tom Lehman, $26,250
|71-70-71-66—278
|Miguel Angel Jiménez, $23,125
|69-75-69-66—279
|Kirk Triplett, $23,125
|73-70-69-67—279
|Paul Broadhurst, $19,531
|70-71-66-73—280
|Bart Bryant, $19,531
|71-70-69-70—280
|Jeff Maggert, $19,531
|67-71-71-71—280
|Tom Pernice Jr., $19,531
|71-68-71-70—280
|Lee Janzen, $17,188
|67-73-72-69—281
|Ken Tanigawa, $17,188
|74-70-64-73—281
|Rocco Mediate, $16,250
|73-72-69-70—284
|Jay Haas, $15,625
|70-70-70-75—285
|Billy Mayfair, $15,000
|67-74-74-71—286
|Scott Dunlap, $14,375
|73-73-72-69—287
