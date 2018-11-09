PGA Tour Champions-Charles Schwab Cup Championship Scores

Friday At Phoenix CC Phoenix Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 6,763; Par: 71 Second Round Paul Goydos 63-65—128 Scott McCarron 65-64—129 Tim Petrovic 63-67—130 Wes Short, Jr. 70-63—133 Duffy Waldorf 68-65—133 Marco Dawson 69-65—134 Vijay Singh 67-67—134 Jerry Kelly 68-67—135 Stephen Ames 68-67—135 Kevin Sutherland 67-68—135 David Toms 69-67—136 Joe Durant 67-69—136 Glen Day 66-70—136 Woody Austin 68-69—137 Brandt Jobe 69-69—138 Kent Jones 67-71—138 Jeff Maggert 67-71—138 Billy Andrade 71-68—139 Tom Pernice Jr. 71-68—139 Scott Parel 71-69—140 Kenny Perry 71-69—140 Bernhard Langer 70-70—140 Jay Haas 70-70—140 Lee Janzen 67-73—140 Tom Lehman 71-70—141 Bart Bryant 71-70—141 Gene Sauers 70-71—141 Paul Broadhurst 70-71—141 Billy Mayfair 67-74—141 Colin Montgomerie 69-73—142 Kirk Triplett 73-70—143 Ken Tanigawa 74-70—144 Miguel Angel Jiménez 69-75—144 Rocco Mediate 73-72—145 Scott Dunlap 73-73—146

