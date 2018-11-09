Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions-Charles Schwab Cup Championship Scores

November 9, 2018 7:34 pm
 
Friday
At Phoenix CC
Phoenix
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,763; Par: 71
Second Round
Paul Goydos 63-65—128
Scott McCarron 65-64—129
Tim Petrovic 63-67—130
Wes Short, Jr. 70-63—133
Duffy Waldorf 68-65—133
Marco Dawson 69-65—134
Vijay Singh 67-67—134
Jerry Kelly 68-67—135
Stephen Ames 68-67—135
Kevin Sutherland 67-68—135
David Toms 69-67—136
Joe Durant 67-69—136
Glen Day 66-70—136
Woody Austin 68-69—137
Brandt Jobe 69-69—138
Kent Jones 67-71—138
Jeff Maggert 67-71—138
Billy Andrade 71-68—139
Tom Pernice Jr. 71-68—139
Scott Parel 71-69—140
Kenny Perry 71-69—140
Bernhard Langer 70-70—140
Jay Haas 70-70—140
Lee Janzen 67-73—140
Tom Lehman 71-70—141
Bart Bryant 71-70—141
Gene Sauers 70-71—141
Paul Broadhurst 70-71—141
Billy Mayfair 67-74—141
Colin Montgomerie 69-73—142
Kirk Triplett 73-70—143
Ken Tanigawa 74-70—144
Miguel Angel Jiménez 69-75—144
Rocco Mediate 73-72—145
Scott Dunlap 73-73—146

