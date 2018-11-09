PGA Tour Champions-Charles Schwab Cup Championship Scores

|Friday
|At Phoenix CC
|Phoenix
|Purse: $2.5 million
|Yardage: 6,763; Par: 71
|Second Round
|Paul Goydos
|63-65—128
|Scott McCarron
|65-64—129
|Tim Petrovic
|63-67—130
|Wes Short, Jr.
|70-63—133
|Duffy Waldorf
|68-65—133
|Marco Dawson
|69-65—134
|Vijay Singh
|67-67—134
|Jerry Kelly
|68-67—135
|Stephen Ames
|68-67—135
|Kevin Sutherland
|67-68—135
|David Toms
|69-67—136
|Joe Durant
|67-69—136
|Glen Day
|66-70—136
|Woody Austin
|68-69—137
|Brandt Jobe
|69-69—138
|Kent Jones
|67-71—138
|Jeff Maggert
|67-71—138
|Billy Andrade
|71-68—139
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|71-68—139
|Scott Parel
|71-69—140
|Kenny Perry
|71-69—140
|Bernhard Langer
|70-70—140
|Jay Haas
|70-70—140
|Lee Janzen
|67-73—140
|Tom Lehman
|71-70—141
|Bart Bryant
|71-70—141
|Gene Sauers
|70-71—141
|Paul Broadhurst
|70-71—141
|Billy Mayfair
|67-74—141
|Colin Montgomerie
|69-73—142
|Kirk Triplett
|73-70—143
|Ken Tanigawa
|74-70—144
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|69-75—144
|Rocco Mediate
|73-72—145
|Scott Dunlap
|73-73—146
