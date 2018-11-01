Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour stop in California desert loses title sponsor

November 1, 2018 5:25 pm
 
LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — The PGA Tour event in the Southern California desert in January will be played as the Desert Classic after losing its title sponsor.

The event returns to the name used when it first began 60 years ago and comedian Bob Hope’s name was attached.

The PGA Tour said Thursday that CareerBuilder has decided not to return after three years as title sponsor. It says the tour and local organizers are working to secure a new sponsor for 2020 and beyond.

Jon Rahm is the defending champion and Phil Mickelson serves as tournament ambassador of the event from Jan. 14-20 at PGA West in La Quinta.

