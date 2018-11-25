Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Pineiro scores 26, leads San Diego over Jackson State 76-58

November 25, 2018 12:20 am
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Isaiah Pineiro scored 26 points to lead San Diego over Jackson State 76-58 on Saturday night.

Pineiro, who entered averaging 21.2 points and 8.6 rebounds, was 8 of 12 from the field, made 10 free throws and grabbed nine rebounds. Isaiah Wright added 20 points and Olin Carter III had 12 for San Diego (5-1), which is 4-0 at home.

Lemmie Howard scored 14 points to lead Jackson State (1-5), which missed 12 of 15 from long range, committed 14 turnovers and was 3-of-10 shooting from the field in the last eight minutes.

San Diego led 55-52 with 8:12 remaining before closing on a 21-6 surge. Wright scored six points and Pineiro had five during a 13-0 run that stretched the Toreros’ lead to 68-52 with four minutes left.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

