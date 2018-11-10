Listen Live Sports

Pineiro scores 28, leads San Diego over UC Davis 76-57

November 10, 2018 1:03 am
 
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Pineiro scored 17 of his 28 points in the second half to help San Diego pull away and beat UC Davis 76-57 on Friday night.

San Diego (2-0) used a 19-9 run to stretch a six-point lead to 66-51 with six minutes left and UC Davis (0-2) didn’t get closer. Pineiro scored six points and Yauhen Massalski capped the surge with a dunk.

Pineiro shot 11 of 19 from the field and had team-highs with eight rebounds and six assists. Olin Carter III added 16 points and Isaiah Wright 10 for the Toreros. The trio also combined for six 3-pointers.

TJ Shorts II scored 17 points for UC Davis, which missed 20 of its 23 3-point attempts. Joe Mooney had 13 points and Matt Neufeld chipped in 11 for the Aggies.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

