Pipkins scores 20, UMass holds off Quinnipiac 69-62

November 28, 2018 10:16 pm
 
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Luwane Pipkins scored 20 points with seven assists, Curtis Cobb added 13 with eight rebounds and Massachusetts defeated Quinnipiac 69-62 Wednesday night.

Carl Pierre scored 12 points and Rashaan Holloway tied a career high with 13 rebounds for UMass (5-3), which shot 45 percent from the floor (25 of 56) while holding Quinnipiac to 30-percent shooting (18 of 60).

The Minutemen led by 21 with just over 11 minutes remaining when Quinnipiac poured on a 27-15 run, hoisting up 10 3-pointers, making four, and converting 9 of 10 at the free throw line. Still, the Bobcats (2-3) couldn’t get closer than 68-61 with 48 seconds left.

Pipkins made 1 of 2 free throws with 19 seconds to go and Cobb closed out the game with a steal.

Travis Atson scored 16 for Quinnipiac with eight rebounds, Aaron Robinson added 15 points with five boards and three assists.

