Pirates pitcher Chris Archer undergoes hernia surgery

November 27, 2018 11:25 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pirates pitcher Chris Archer has undergone surgery to repair a hernia but should be ready in time for spring training.

The team says Archer had surgery Tuesday after complaining of symptoms during a recent workout. Archer is expected to take six weeks off to recuperate before resuming his offseason program.

Pittsburgh acquired Archer from Tampa Bay in a July trade that sent outfielder Austin Meadows and pitcher Tyler Glasnow to the Rays.

Archer went 3-3 with a 4.30 ERA in 10 starts for the Pirates, including a 2-1 mark with a 2.70 ERA in September.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

