Pistons-Hawks, Box

DETROIT (124)

Robinson III 4-7 2-2 12, Griffin 2-10 1-3 6, Drummond 10-15 3-7 23, Jackson 4-9 0-0 10, Bullock 5-9 0-0 13, Johnson 8-16 2-3 22, Leuer 0-2 0-0 0, Pachulia 1-3 2-2 4, Galloway 5-9 1-1 16, Smith 4-9 0-0 10, Calderon 2-4 1-1 5, Thomas 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 46-97 12-19 124.

ATLANTA (109)

Prince 2-5 1-1 6, Spellman 5-10 2-2 14, Len 1-5 0-0 2, Young 4-9 8-8 16, Bazemore 3-6 2-2 8, Bembry 2-6 4-8 8, Poythress 1-3 0-0 3, Plumlee 7-8 0-2 14, Dedmon 4-8 4-4 13, Lin 5-9 7-7 19, Dorsey 0-3 2-6 2, Carter 1-2 0-0 2, Huerter 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 36-79 30-40 109.

Detroit 40 34 29 21—124 Atlanta 20 31 26 32—109

3-Point Goals_Detroit 20-47 (Galloway 5-9, Johnson 4-9, Bullock 3-6, Smith 2-4, Jackson 2-4, Robinson III 2-4, Thomas 1-2, Griffin 1-5, Drummond 0-1, Brown 0-1, Calderon 0-2), Atlanta 7-28 (Lin 2-4, Spellman 2-5, Poythress 1-2, Prince 1-3, Dedmon 1-3, Bembry 0-1, Carter 0-1, Len 0-2, Dorsey 0-2, Huerter 0-2, Young 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 44 (Drummond 11), Atlanta 53 (Spellman 10). Assists_Detroit 30 (Griffin 9), Atlanta 17 (Young 5). Total Fouls_Detroit 31, Atlanta 21. Technicals_Drummond, Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second). A_14,759 (18,118).

