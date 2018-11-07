Pistons-Magic, Box

DETROIT (103)

Robinson III 2-7 4-4 9, Griffin 7-17 5-6 20, Drummond 10-16 2-2 23, Jackson 5-11 4-5 15, Bullock 0-6 1-1 1, Johnson 5-10 0-0 13, Pachulia 0-3 2-2 2, Smith 4-11 0-0 8, Galloway 4-8 0-0 12, Calderon 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-90 18-20 103.

ORLANDO (96)

Iwundu 2-3 0-0 4, Gordon 7-15 0-0 15, Vucevic 6-14 2-2 14, Augustin 6-10 1-1 16, Fournier 12-19 0-0 27, Martin 0-5 0-0 0, Bamba 1-2 0-0 2, Grant 0-2 0-0 0, Ross 6-12 1-2 15, Simmons 0-5 3-4 3. Totals 40-87 7-9 96.

Detroit 26 32 20 25—103 Orlando 31 20 29 16— 96

3-Point Goals_Detroit 11-37 (Galloway 4-8, Johnson 3-6, Drummond 1-1, Robinson III 1-4, Griffin 1-5, Jackson 1-6, Calderon 0-1, Bullock 0-2, Smith 0-4), Orlando 9-27 (Fournier 3-6, Augustin 3-6, Ross 2-5, Gordon 1-4, Bamba 0-1, Martin 0-2, Vucevic 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 50 (Drummond 19), Orlando 40 (Gordon 10). Assists_Detroit 21 (Smith, Jackson 4), Orlando 28 (Augustin 7). Total Fouls_Detroit 15, Orlando 19. Technicals_Griffin, Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second) 2. A_16,103 (18,846).

