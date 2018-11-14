Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pistons-Raptors, Box

November 14, 2018 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DETROIT (106)

Robinson III 1-3 4-5 7, Griffin 13-22 1-2 30, Drummond 5-15 1-4 11, Jackson 6-14 0-0 13, Bullock 2-9 0-0 5, Johnson 5-8 0-0 12, Leuer 2-3 0-0 4, Pachulia 1-3 1-1 3, Galloway 5-8 1-1 13, Smith 4-8 0-0 8, Calderon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-93 8-13 106.

TORONTO (104)

Leonard 10-18 6-8 26, Siakam 8-12 0-1 17, Valanciunas 6-12 2-2 14, Lowry 6-10 1-2 14, Green 2-4 0-0 5, Anunoby 3-12 0-2 7, Monroe 8-10 1-2 17, VanVleet 2-8 0-0 4, Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Richardson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 45-92 10-17 104.

Detroit 26 27 24 29—106
Toronto 31 34 23 16—104

3-Point Goals_Detroit 10-33 (Griffin 3-8, Galloway 2-5, Johnson 2-5, Robinson III 1-2, Jackson 1-4, Bullock 1-7, Leuer 0-1, Smith 0-1), Toronto 4-20 (Green 1-1, Siakam 1-1, Lowry 1-3, Anunoby 1-6, Valanciunas 0-1, Richardson 0-1, Leonard 0-2, VanVleet 0-2, Wright 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 41 (Drummond 14), Toronto 49 (Leonard, Monroe 9). Assists_Detroit 24 (Jackson 6), Toronto 23 (Lowry 7). Total Fouls_Detroit 24, Toronto 19. Technicals_Drummond, Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second). A_19,800 (19,800).

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Somewhere over the rainbow at Boca Chica Naval Air Station

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated