Pistons-Raptors, Box

DETROIT (106)

Robinson III 1-3 4-5 7, Griffin 13-22 1-2 30, Drummond 5-15 1-4 11, Jackson 6-14 0-0 13, Bullock 2-9 0-0 5, Johnson 5-8 0-0 12, Leuer 2-3 0-0 4, Pachulia 1-3 1-1 3, Galloway 5-8 1-1 13, Smith 4-8 0-0 8, Calderon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-93 8-13 106.

TORONTO (104)

Leonard 10-18 6-8 26, Siakam 8-12 0-1 17, Valanciunas 6-12 2-2 14, Lowry 6-10 1-2 14, Green 2-4 0-0 5, Anunoby 3-12 0-2 7, Monroe 8-10 1-2 17, VanVleet 2-8 0-0 4, Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Richardson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 45-92 10-17 104.

Detroit 26 27 24 29—106 Toronto 31 34 23 16—104

3-Point Goals_Detroit 10-33 (Griffin 3-8, Galloway 2-5, Johnson 2-5, Robinson III 1-2, Jackson 1-4, Bullock 1-7, Leuer 0-1, Smith 0-1), Toronto 4-20 (Green 1-1, Siakam 1-1, Lowry 1-3, Anunoby 1-6, Valanciunas 0-1, Richardson 0-1, Leonard 0-2, VanVleet 0-2, Wright 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 41 (Drummond 14), Toronto 49 (Leonard, Monroe 9). Assists_Detroit 24 (Jackson 6), Toronto 23 (Lowry 7). Total Fouls_Detroit 24, Toronto 19. Technicals_Drummond, Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second). A_19,800 (19,800).

