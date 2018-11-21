Listen Live Sports

Pistons-Rockets, Box

November 21, 2018 10:42 pm
 
DETROIT (124)

Robinson III 2-4 2-2 6, Griffin 9-21 13-15 37, Drummond 8-12 3-9 20, Jackson 3-9 2-2 9, Bullock 3-8 0-0 8, Johnson 3-7 3-4 10, Leuer 1-2 2-2 4, Pachulia 2-4 2-2 6, Calderon 0-0 0-0 0, Galloway 4-6 1-1 13, Smith 5-12 0-0 11. Totals 40-85 28-37 124.

HOUSTON (126)

Ennis III 3-5 5-6 14, Tucker 2-3 0-0 6, Capela 12-14 3-4 27, Paul 8-16 3-4 20, Harden 10-20 19-19 43, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Hartenstein 1-2 1-1 3, Green 2-5 0-0 6, Gordon 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 40-72 33-36 126.

Detroit 29 28 26 41—124
Houston 31 25 37 33—126

3-Point Goals_Detroit 16-34 (Griffin 6-9, Galloway 4-5, Bullock 2-5, Drummond 1-2, Jackson 1-4, Smith 1-4, Johnson 1-5), Houston 13-33 (Harden 4-9, Ennis III 3-5, Tucker 2-3, Green 2-5, Gordon 1-4, Paul 1-6, Clark 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 37 (Drummond, Griffin 11), Houston 36 (Capela 15). Assists_Detroit 20 (Bullock 6), Houston 18 (Harden 9). Total Fouls_Detroit 26, Houston 25. Technicals_Capela, Tucker 2. Ejected_Tucker. A_18,055 (18,500).

