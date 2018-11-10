Dortmund comes from behind to beat Bayern 3-2, move 7 ahead

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund substitute Paco Alcacer scored again to give the side a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Bayern Munich, opening a seven-point gap over its Bundesliga rival on Saturday.

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice against his former side only for Marco Reus to reply both times, first with a penalty, then with a brilliant volley to Lukasz Piszczek’s cross.

Reus missed good chances to score, but Alcacer, who came on with half an hour remaining, scored in the 73rd minute after Axel Witsel split the Bayern defense with a perfect through ball. The Spaniard stayed cool in front of Manuel Neuer to score his eighth goal in his sixth league appearance.

Lewandowski, who’d had a goal ruled out for offside, had an injury-time equalizer ruled out through VAR, again for offside.

Advertisement

Dortmund, which had a four-point lead, moved seven points clear of Bayern and stayed four clear of second-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach, which defeated Werder Bremen 3-1 away.

___

More AP Bundesliga coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.