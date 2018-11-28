Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Police: Man shoots son after fight over kneeling NFL players

November 28, 2018 3:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a man shot and wounded his son on Thanksgiving after a heated fight about NFL athletes kneeling during the national anthem.

Cary police say 21-year-old Esteban Marley Valencia and his brother argued during dinner about the athletes’ protest of racial injustice. News outlets report 51-year-old Jorge Luis Valencia-Lamadrid told officers Valencia then physically attacked his other son so he retrieved a shotgun.

Valencia-Lamadrid said Valencia started throwing furniture and hit him in the face with a water bottle. He said he had been holding the gun by its pistol grip and squeezed the trigger. Valencia was shot in the hand and leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Valencia-Lamadrid was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|5 Combat Systems Symposium
12|5 Offset-East Symposium
12|5 Border Management Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldier finishes Marne Mudder obstacle course

Today in History

1790: US Congress moves to Philadelphia