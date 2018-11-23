Poor visibility scraps downhill training in Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Training for Saturday’s season-opening World Cup men’s downhill has been canceled. Snow and fog Friday reduced visibility at the top of the Lake Louise course.

Defending champion Beat Feuz of Switzerland was the fastest in training Thursday. Italy’s Christof Innerhofer was the quickest Wednesday.

Saturday’s downhill will be followed by a super-G on Sunday.

