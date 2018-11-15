Listen Live Sports

Pope has double-double to lead Bethune-Cookman to 97-47 win

November 15, 2018 9:42 pm
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cletrell Pope missed just two shots on the night to total 20 points while grabbing 16 rebounds to lead Bethune-Cookman to a 97-47 thumping of Johnson University (Florida) on Thursday night.

Pope, who came off the bench to lead the way, had 12 points and eight rebounds at the break. He was 9 of 11 from the floor and made both free throws. He also pulled down seven offensive rebounds as Bethune-Cookman (2-2) won the rebound battle 65-32. Mark Gordon added 14 points but missed all seven attempts from long range. Soufiyane Diakite chipped in 12 points while grabbing 11 rebounds. Diakite had a perfect shooting night, knocking down five field goals and making two free throws.

Bethune-Cookman (2-2) dominated throughout, taking a 48-27 lead into the break. The Wildcats won the second half 49-20.

Anthony Young had 15 points to lead Johnson, a National Christian College Athletic Association school.

