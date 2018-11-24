Listen Live Sports

Porter leads Portland in 72-67 comeback win over Cal Poly

November 24, 2018 12:43 am
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Franklin Porter scored 24 points, Josh McSwiggan scored 19 and Portland beat Cal Poly 72-67 on Friday night.

Down 33-23 at halftime, Portland (5-2) rallied in the second half, shooting 9 of 13 (69 percent) from beyond the 3-point line and 61 percent (14 of 23) from the field. JoJo Walker contributed 12 points for the Pilots.

Marcellus Garrick’s 3-pointer less than two minutes into the second half put Cal Poly out front 38-25 before the Pilots took the lead with an 18-3 run. With less than two minutes left, Tuukka Jaakkola’s layup off his offensive rebound brought the Mustangs within 63-60. Porter responded with a 3 and pair of free throws and Walker made 1 of 2 foul shots with 45 seconds left and Portland held on.

Jaakkola led Cal Poly (1-4) with 13 points and Mark Crowe scored 10.

