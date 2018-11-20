Portland pulls away from Lewis & Clark in 2nd half, 77-57

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 10 of his team-high 16 points in the second half and Portland pulled away from Division III Lewis & Clark to take a 77-57 win Monday night.

Portland (3-2) opened the season with three straight wins, but dropped both of its games in Hawaii at the Rainbow Classic before bouncing back to beat Cal State-Northridge Saturday.

The Pioneers held a 30-29 advantage at intermission and stayed with the Pilots into the second half, but Portland shot 54.8 percent over the final 20 minutes and steadily pulled away. Portland’s bench scored 23 points in the second half and put up 26 points in the paint.

Josh McSwiggan had 13 points and Theo Akwuba pulled down 13 rebounds for Portland.

Zeke Crawford had 16 points to Lewis & Clark. Tim McCrory now is 0-3 in his first season as head coach of the Pioneers.

