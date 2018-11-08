Predators-Avalanche Sums

Nashville 2 1 1—4 Colorado 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Nashville, Sissons 2 (Bonino, Ekholm), 13:39. 2, Nashville, Sissons 3 (Bonino, Josi), 17:21. Penalties_Josi, NSH, (slashing), 1:21.

Second Period_3, Colorado, Calvert 1 (Girard, MacKinnon), 7:08 (pp). 4, Nashville, Sissons 4 (Fiala, Turris), 19:57 (pp). Penalties_Zadorov, COL, (interference), 2:02; Sissons, NSH, (hooking), 6:17; Kamenev, COL, (holding), 9:22; Rantanen, COL, (slashing), 19:23.

Third Period_5, Nashville, Hartman 4 (Bonino, Subban), 17:06. Penalties_Bitetto, NSH, (delay of game), 9:57.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 16-13-5_34. Colorado 10-7-8_25.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 3; Colorado 1 of 3.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 5-1-0 (25 shots-24 saves). Colorado, Varlamov 4-3-2 (33-30).

A_16,923 (18,007). T_2:44.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Ryan Gibbons.

