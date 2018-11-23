Predators-Blues Sums

Nashville 1 0 1—2 St. Louis 3 2 1—6

First Period_1, St. Louis, Barbashev 2 (Schmaltz), 9:26. 2, St. Louis, O’Reilly 11 (Blais, Pietrangelo), 13:09. 3, Nashville, Bonino 3 (Johansen, Ekholm), 14:12 (pp). 4, St. Louis, Schenn 5, 15:09. Penalties_Maroon, STL, Major (fighting), 0:02; Watson, NSH, Major (fighting), 0:02; Schenn, STL, Major (fighting), 1:15; Hartman, NSH, Major (fighting), 1:15; Sanford, STL, (hooking), 14:03.

Second Period_5, St. Louis, Sanford 4 (Tarasenko, O’Reilly), 0:36. 6, St. Louis, Fabbri 2 (Thomas), 11:53. Penalties_St. Louis bench, served by Perron (too many men on the ice), 7:28; Bouwmeester, STL, (holding), 15:43.

Third Period_7, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 4 (Thomas, Schenn), 14:50. 8, Nashville, Hartman 6 (Hamhuis, Fiala), 16:13. Penalties_Weber, NSH, (tripping), 4:20; Watson, NSH, (high sticking), 4:20; Hartman, NSH, (tripping), 9:23; Barbashev, STL, (roughing), 13:44; Fiala, NSH, (interference), 13:44.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 3-13-12_28. St. Louis 10-8-16_34.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 3; St. Louis 0 of 3.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 9-2-1 (19 shots-18 saves), Saros 7-4-0 (15-10). St. Louis, Allen 6-6-3 (28-26).

A_16,192 (19,150). T_2:30.

Referees_Dean Morton, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Bryan Pancich.

