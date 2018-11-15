Listen Live Sports

Predators-Coyotes Sums

November 15, 2018 11:43 pm
 
Nashville 0 0 1—1
Arizona 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Arizona, Grabner 5 (Connauton), 7:16 (sh). Penalties_Fischer, ARI, (tripping), 1:14; Hartman, NSH, (high sticking), 4:23; Cousins, ARI, (hooking), 7:00.

Second Period_2, Arizona, Demers 1 (Fischer, Ekman-Larsson), 4:09. Penalties_Galchenyuk, ARI, (elbowing), 8:05; Kuemper, ARI, served by Fischer, (tripping), 10:39; Archibald, ARI, (illegal check to head), 18:19.

Third Period_3, Nashville, Bonino 1 (Josi, Watson), 12:09. Penalties_Rinne, NSH, served by Fiala, (delay of game), 2:29.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 16-17-12_45. Arizona 6-12-5_23.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 5; Arizona 0 of 2.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 6-2-1 (23 shots-21 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 4-4-1 (45-44).

A_13,315 (17,125). T_2:29.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Ryan Daisy.

