Predators-Ducks Sum

Nashville 0 0 1 0—1 Anaheim 0 1 0 0—2 Anaheim won shootout 2-1.

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Anaheim, Getzlaf 4 (Lindholm, Rakell), 19:30.

Third Period_2, Nashville, Fiala 2 (Smith, Turris), 3:07.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Nashville 1 (Turris G, Forsberg NG, Ellis NG, Fiala NG), Anaheim 2 (Aberg G, Kase NG, Getzlaf NG, Rakell G).

Shots on Goal_Nashville 10-5-10-10_35. Anaheim 10-9-7-4_30.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 7; Anaheim 0 of 2.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 6-1-1 (30 shots-29 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 6-6-3 (35-34).

A_16,629 (17,174). T_3:7.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brian Murphy.

