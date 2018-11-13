Listen Live Sports

Predators-Ducks Sums

November 13, 2018 1:16 am
 
Nashville 0 0 1 0—1
Anaheim 0 1 0 0—2
Anaheim won shootout 2-1.

First Period_None. Penalties_Cogliano, ANA, (slashing), 7:45; Ekholm, NSH, (tripping), 9:41; Henrique, ANA, (delay of game), 17:09.

Second Period_1, Anaheim, Getzlaf 4 (Lindholm, Rakell), 19:30. Penalties_Getzlaf, ANA, (cross checking), 2:06; Fiala, NSH, (slashing), 5:11; Kesler, ANA, (high sticking), 6:48; Manson, ANA, Major (fighting), 13:25; Rinaldo, NSH, Major (fighting), 13:25.

Third Period_2, Nashville, Fiala 2 (Smith, Turris), 3:07. Penalties_Gibbons, ANA, (slashing), 4:49; Anaheim bench, served by Aberg (too many men on the ice), 12:48.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Silfverberg, ANA, (slashing), 2:51.

Shootout_Nashville 1 (Turris G, Forsberg NG, Ellis NG, Fiala NG), Anaheim 2 (Aberg G, Kase NG, Getzlaf NG, Rakell G).

Shots on Goal_Nashville 10-5-10-10_35. Anaheim 10-9-7-4_30.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 7; Anaheim 0 of 2.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 6-1-1 (30 shots-29 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 6-6-3 (35-34).

A_16,629 (17,174). T_3:7.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brian Murphy.

