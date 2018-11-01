Predators-Lightning Sum

Nashville 2 0 2—4 Tampa Bay 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Nashville, Turris 3 (Jarnkrok, Ekholm), 6:02. 2, Nashville, Josi 3 (Ellis, Johansen), 19:53.

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Koekkoek 1 (Cirelli, Killorn), 14:21.

Third Period_4, Nashville, Jarnkrok 3 (Johansen), 16:42. 5, Nashville, Salomaki 2 (Hartman, Turris), 17:36.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 15-4-5_24. Tampa Bay 13-17-13_43.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 1; Tampa Bay 0 of 2.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 4-1-0 (43 shots-42 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 6-2-1 (23-20).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:30.

Referees_Brad Meier, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Brad Kovachik.

