Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Predators sign Matt Donovan to two-year, two-way contract

November 5, 2018 5:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Matt Donovan to a two-year, two-way contract.

Donovan’s deal will be worth $650,000 at the NHL level and $162,500 at the American Hockey League level this season. Next season, Donovan’s contract will pay him $700,000 at the NHL level and $200,000 at the AHL level.

The 28-year-old Donovan has six goals and six assists in 13 games for the Predators’ AHL affiliate in Milwaukee. He leads the Milwaukee Admirals and is tied for 13th in the AHL in points.

Donovan was selected by the New York Islanders in the fourth round of the 2008 draft. He played a total of 67 games with the Islanders from 2011-15.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

He spent the last two seasons with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps band performs for Veterans Day observance

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated