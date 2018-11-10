Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Predators-Stars Sum

November 10, 2018 5:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Nashville 0 1 3 1—5
Dallas 1 2 1 0—4

First Period_1, Dallas, Pitlick 3 (Faksa), 13:05.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Hartman 5, 0:12. 3, Dallas, Seguin 5 (Honka, Nichushkin), 6:47. 4, Dallas, Spezza 4, 14:32 (pp).

Third Period_5, Nashville, Johansen 3 (Arvidsson, Josi), 0:17. 6, Nashville, Weber 2 (Bitetto, Fiala), 1:54. 7, Dallas, Gurianov 1 (Benn, Gleason), 8:58. 8, Nashville, Josi 5 (Johansen, Forsberg), 19:17 (pp).

Overtime_9, Nashville, Ekholm 3 (Turris, Subban), 2:27.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Nashville 14-8-10-2_34. Dallas 4-8-9-3_24.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 5; Dallas 1 of 3.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 7-2-0 (24 shots-20 saves). Dallas, Bishop 6-5-1 (34-29).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:43.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline