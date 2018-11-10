Predators-Stars Sums

Nashville 0 1 3 1—5 Dallas 1 2 1 0—4

First Period_1, Dallas, Pitlick 3 (Faksa), 13:05. Penalties_Janmark, DAL, (delay of game), 9:22; Dickinson, DAL, (slashing), 13:11.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Hartman 5, 0:12. 3, Dallas, Seguin 5 (Honka, Nichushkin), 6:47. 4, Dallas, Spezza 4, 14:32 (pp). Penalties_Benn, DAL, (holding), 3:34; Subban, NSH, (tripping), 13:05.

Third Period_5, Nashville, Johansen 3 (Arvidsson, Josi), 0:17. 6, Nashville, Weber 2 (Bitetto, Fiala), 1:54. 7, Dallas, Gurianov 1 (Benn, Gleason), 8:58. 8, Nashville, Josi 5 (Johansen, Forsberg), 19:17 (pp). Penalties_Heiskanen, DAL, (delay of game), 11:36; Forsberg, NSH, (interference), 11:52; Lindell, DAL, (slashing), 18:21; Ekholm, NSH, (cross checking), 19:46.

Overtime_9, Nashville, Ekholm 3 (Turris, Subban), 2:27. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Nashville 14-8-10-2_34. Dallas 4-8-9-3_24.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 5; Dallas 1 of 3.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 7-2-0 (24 shots-20 saves). Dallas, Bishop 6-5-1 (34-29).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:43.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.