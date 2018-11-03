NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE 10 (234) Sacramento at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Philadelphia at WASHINGTON 6½ (228) New York at SAN ANTONIO 8 (210) Orlando Memphis 3½ (210) at PHOENIX at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Toronto National Hockey League Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at OTTAWA OFF Tampa Bay OFF at NY RANGERS -114 Buffalo +104 at ANAHEIM -105 Columbus -105 NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MINNESOTA 7 5 (48) Detroit Kansas City 7½ 7½ (52½) at CLEVELAND at BALTIMORE 2½ 2½ (47) Pittsburgh at CAROLINA 5 6½ (55) Tampa Bay at MIAMI 3 3 (43) NY Jets at WASHINGTON 2½ 2 (48) Atlanta Chicago 8 10 (37) at BUFFALO at DENVER +1½ 1 (45½) Houston at SEATTLE 1½ PK (47) LA Chargers LA Rams PK 2½ (57½) at NEW ORLEANS at NEW ENGLAND 7½ 5 (56) Green Bay Monday at DALLAS 3½ 5½ (40) Tennessee

