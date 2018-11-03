Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

November 3, 2018 5:12 pm
 
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE 10 (234) Sacramento
at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Philadelphia
at WASHINGTON (228) New York
at SAN ANTONIO 8 (210) Orlando
Memphis (210) at PHOENIX
at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Toronto
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at OTTAWA OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at NY RANGERS -114 Buffalo +104
at ANAHEIM -105 Columbus -105
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at MINNESOTA 7 5 (48) Detroit
Kansas City (52½) at CLEVELAND
at BALTIMORE (47) Pittsburgh
at CAROLINA 5 (55) Tampa Bay
at MIAMI 3 3 (43) NY Jets
at WASHINGTON 2 (48) Atlanta
Chicago 8 10 (37) at BUFFALO
at DENVER +1½ 1 (45½) Houston
at SEATTLE PK (47) LA Chargers
LA Rams PK (57½) at NEW ORLEANS
at NEW ENGLAND 5 (56) Green Bay
Monday
at DALLAS (40) Tennessee

