|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MILWAUKEE
|10
|(234)
|Sacramento
|at BROOKLYN
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|at WASHINGTON
|6½
|(228)
|New
|York
|at SAN ANTONIO
|8
|(210)
|Orlando
|Memphis
|3½
|(210)
|at
|PHOENIX
|at LA LAKERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at OTTAWA
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at NY RANGERS
|-114
|Buffalo
|+104
|at ANAHEIM
|-105
|Columbus
|-105
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MINNESOTA
|7
|5
|(48)
|Detroit
|Kansas City
|7½
|7½
|(52½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at BALTIMORE
|2½
|2½
|(47)
|Pittsburgh
|at CAROLINA
|5
|6½
|(55)
|Tampa
|Bay
|at MIAMI
|3
|3
|(43)
|NY
|Jets
|at WASHINGTON
|2½
|2
|(48)
|Atlanta
|Chicago
|8
|10
|(37)
|at
|BUFFALO
|at DENVER
|+1½
|1
|(45½)
|Houston
|at SEATTLE
|1½
|PK
|(47)
|LA
|Chargers
|LA Rams
|PK
|2½
|(57½)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|at NEW ENGLAND
|7½
|5
|(56)
|Green
|Bay
|Monday
|at DALLAS
|3½
|5½
|(40)
|Tennessee
