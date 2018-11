By The Associated Press

NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Charlotte 8 (218) at CLEVELAND at DENVER 4 (214) Houston at GOLDEN STATE 12½ (229) Atlanta COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at XAVIER PK Wisconsin at COLL. OF CHARLESTON 1½ Rhode Island at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 5 George Mason at LSU 10½ Memphis at UMASS 3½ Harvard at OAKLAND 6 W. Michigan at TEMPLE 4 Georgia at FIU 6 Milwaukee at COLORADO 13½ Drake at TULANE 5 Coastal Carolina at ILLINOIS 7 Georgetown at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 13½ CS Northridge at TENNESSEE 16 Georgia Tech at UNLV 13 UC Riverside National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -113 Florida +103 Pittsburgh -119 at NEW JERSEY +109 at NY ISLANDERS -170 Vancouver +158 Arizona -108 at DETROIT -102 Tampa Bay -140 at BUFFALO +130 at MINNESOTA -145 Washington +135 at EDMONTON -138 Montreal +128 Toronto -132 at LOS ANGELES +122 at SAN JOSE -136 Nashville +126 College Football Tuesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALL ST 7½ 7 (56) W. Michigan Wednesday at OHIO 1 2 (66) Buffalo at N ILLINOIS 9 6½ (47) Miami (Ohio) Thursday Toledo 14½ 13 (58½) at KENT ST at HOUSTON 13½ 10 (67½) Tulane at NORTH TEXAS 3 3 (61½) FAU Friday Memphis 8 9½ (72½) at SMU Boise St 18½ 20½ (63) at NEW MEXICO Saturday at MICHIGAN 26½ 28½ (53½) Indiana Pittsburgh 7 6 (61) at WAKE FOREST Iowa 19 16 (58½) at ILLINOIS at PURDUE 5½ 5 (52) Wisconsin at GEORGIA TECH 6 6½ (54) Virginia Northwestern 4 2½ (50½) at MINNESOTA at CLEMSON 26 28 (57½) Duke Penn St 26½ 27 (49½) at RUTGERS Texas Tech 4½ 6 (57) at KANSAS ST at EAST CAROLINA 14½ 17 (68½) UCONN at TEMPLE 14 14 (61) South Florida at GEORGIA 45 44 (65) UMass Georgia Southern 6 6½ (53½) at COASTAL CAROLINA Missouri 6½ 6 (55½) at TENNESSEE at KENTUCKY 14 16 (45) MIDDLE TENNESSEE Ohio State 13 14½ (58½) at MARYLAND NC State 19 16 (63½) at LOUISVILLE at UCF 11 7½ (58½) Cincinnati at AUBURN 33 28 (60½) Liberty FIU 6½ 6 (47) at CHARLOTTE at BYU 22 24 (55) New Mexico St at WYOMING +1 2½ (42) Air Force Utah 7 7 (48) at COLORADO Utah St 24 27 (68) at COLORADO ST Notre Dame 10 10 (61½) Syracuse at APPALACHIAN ST 27½ 28½ (54) Georgia St at MARSHALL 21 26 (44½) UTSA Stanford 2 2½ (45) at CALIFORNIA at OREGON 4 4 (64) Arizona St at WASHINGTON ST 10 9½ (61) Arizona Nevada 14 14½ (57½) at SAN JOSE ST at BAYLOR 4½ 2 (53) TCU at NAVY 5 5 (52½) Tulsa at TEXAS A&M 15½ 16 (47) UAB at MISSISSIPPI ST 18½ 20½ (46½) Arkansas West Virginia 5 4½ (71) at OKLAHOMA ST Louisiana Tech 3 2½ (46½) at SOUTHERN MISS at AKRON 7 7 (50½) Bowling Green at LSU 44 43½ (51) Rice at VANDERBILT 2½ 2½ (67) Mississippi Boston College 1 1½ (48½) at FLORIDA ST at OKLAHOMA 34½ 36 (68½) Kansas at WASHINGTON 31 32½ (58) Oregon St at ARKANSAS ST 9½ 8 (66) Louisiana-Monroe at TROY 22½ 23½ (48½) Texas State at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 17 17 (63) South Alabama Miami 3 4½ (51½) at VIRGINIA TECH at W KENTUCKY 7 7½ (47½) UTEP Michigan St 2 2 (49½) at NEBRASKA at TEXAS 3 3 (50½) Iowa St SOUTHERN CAL 5 3½ (54½) at UCLA at FRESNO ST 16 15 (44) San Diego St at HAWAII 6½ 6½ (69) UNLV NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SEATTLE 2 2½ (49) Green Bay Sunday Carolina 3 3½ (51) at DETROIT at ATLANTA 4 3 (48) Dallas at BALTIMORE 5½ OFF (OFF) Cincinnati at CHICAGO 2½ 2½ (45½) Minnesota at NEW ORLEANS 7 9 (54½) Philadelphia at INDIANAPOLIS 2½ 2 (48) Tennessee Houston +1 2½ (42½) at WASHINGTON at NY GIANTS PK 1 (52) Tampa Bay at LA CHARGERS 7 7 (46½) Denver at ARIZONA 3 4 (41) Oakland Pittsburgh 4 5 (47½) at JACKSONVILLE Monday LA Rams 1 2½ (63½) Kansas City

