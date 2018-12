By The Associated Press

NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 6 (216½) at CLEVELAND Milwaukee 4½ (234) at CHARLOTTE Houston 3½ (224) at WASHINGTON San Antonio 6 (215) at CHICAGO at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Boston at UTAH OFF (OFF) Indiana at GOLDEN STATE 8 (214½) Orlando COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at CLEMSON 2½ Nebraska Louisiana Tech 3½ at DELAWARE at TCU 13 E. Michigan at BOSTON COLLEGE PK Minnesota at CALIFORNIA 7½ Santa Clara National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA OFF New Jersey OFF at TORONTO -136 Boston +126 at NY RANGERS -148 Ottawa +138 at NY ISLANDERS OFF Washington OFF Columbus -138 at DETROIT +128 College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 4 3½ (49½) N Illinois Washington 3½ 4 (44) Utah Saturday at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 1½ 2½ (72) UAB at UCF 7 6 (70½) Memphis Oklahoma 4½ 7½ (79½) Texas at APPALACHIAN ST 19 17 (59) Louisiana-Lafayette Alabama 10½ 11 (62) Georgia at BOISE ST 2½ 2½ (50½) Fresno St Clemson 22½ 24½ (55) Pittsburgh Ohio State 13 14 (60) Northwestern at NC STATE 25 25½ (OFF) East Carolina at VIRGINIA TECH 4½ 4 (OFF) Marshall at SOUTH CAROLINA 28 28½ (OFF) Akron Stanford 2 2½ (OFF) at CALIFORNIA NFL Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at HOUSTON 6½ 3½ (41½) Tennessee Thursday New Orleans 7 7 (OFF) at DALLAS Sunday Indianapolis 3 3 (OFF) at JACKSONVILLE at PITTSBURGH 5 5 (OFF) LA Chargers Carolina 4 3 (OFF) at TAMPA BAY at ATLANTA OFF OFF (OFF) Baltimore at HOUSTON 6½ 6 (OFF) Cleveland at MIAMI 6½ 6½ (OFF) Buffalo Chicago 3 3 (OFF) at NY GIANTS at CINCINNATI OFF OFF (OFF) Denver LA Rams 7 6 (OFF) at DETROIT at GREEN BAY 11 11 (OFF) Arizona Kansas City 13½ 13½ (OFF) at OAKLAND at TENNESSEE 9½ 9½ (OFF) NY Jets at NEW ENGLAND 6½ 5½ (OFF) Minnesota at SEATTLE 8 9 (OFF) San Francisco Monday (12/3) at PHILADELPHIA 6½ 6½ (OFF) Washington

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.