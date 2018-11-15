Presbyterian scores 100-plus for 2nd straight game

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Adam Flagler scored 14 points and fellow freshman Kody Shubert added 12 points, helping Presbyterian beat Boyce 102-49 on Thursday.

Presbyterian has topped 100 points in back-to-back games — against members of the National Christian College Athletic Association. The Blue Hose scored 109 points in a 52-point victory on Monday against Welch.

Presbyterian went on a 26-3 run late in the first half for a 24-point lead but Boyce guard Scott Wright closed the half with back-to-back 3-pointers. The Blue Hose opened the second half in a similar way, using an 18-5 spurt to build a 37-point lead.

Ethan Kay also scored 12 points and JC Younger added 10 for Presbyterian (3-1), which had 12 players score.

Advertisement

A.J. Caldwell led Boyce with 13 points, and Wright finished with eight. The Bulldogs were held to 29 percent shooting with seven of their 18 makes coming from 3-point range.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.