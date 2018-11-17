Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pridgett free throws lift Montana past Miami (Ohio), 73-71

November 17, 2018 8:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Sayeed Pridgett hit two free throws with a second left to lift Montana to its second straight victory in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase tournament in Nassau, a 73-71 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.

Ahmaad Rorie hit a 3-pointer with :13 left to put Montana ahead, 71-69, but Darrian Ringo got to the basket for a layup with :06 left to tie the game at 71-71. Pridgett drew a foul on Dalonte Brown to earn his only free-throw attempts in the game.

Montana (4-0) won its tournament opener over Incarnate Word on Friday.

Kendal Manuel scored 16 points to lead the Grizzlies, with Rorie adding 15 points on 3-of-4 shooting from long range. Donaven Dorsey added 14 points and Michael Oguine contributed 13.

Advertisement

Nike Sibande scored 15 points to lead Miami (2-2), with Jalen Adaway, Brown and Bam Bowman each adding 12 points.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members pack Thanksgiving meals for needy families

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team