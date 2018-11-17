Listen Live Sports

Princeton finishes with its 1st perfect season since 1964

November 17, 2018 6:40 pm
 
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — John Lovett passed for 255 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 123 yards and a score, and Princeton beat Pennsylvania 42-14 on Saturday for its first perfect season since 1964.

It was Princeton’s fourth outright Ivy League title, but its first since 1995.

Lovett was 20-of-28 passing and carried it 20 times, scoring on the ground for an Ivy-record 20th straight game. All three touchdown passes went to Jesper Horsted, who made eight grabs for 165 yards, while topping a program record with his 194th career reception. Stephen Carlson also made eight catches for 79 yards.

Charlie Volker added 85 yards and a touchdown for Princeton (10-0, 7-0), which is ranked ninth in the FCS coaches’poll. Horsted also had a rushing score.

Nick Robinson threw for two touchdowns for Penn (6-4, 3-4), which finished with a winning season for the fourth time since Ray Priore became the head coach.

