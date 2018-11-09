Listen Live Sports

Princeton’s Stephens scores 1,000th point against DeSales

November 9, 2018 10:27 pm
 
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Myles Stephens scored 21 points for his 1,000th career point, Drew Friberg added 13 and experience-rich Princeton beat Division III DeSales 85-51 in Friday night’s season opener for the Tigers.

Richmond Aririguzoh scored 10 points for Princeton, which never trailed and outshot the Bulldogs 40 percent to 33 percent from the field and outscored them 34-22 in the paint.

Ethan Wright scored nine points, had three steals and grabbed seven rebounds for Princeton, which outrebounded DeSales 52-32.

Stephens, a senior, is the 35th Tiger to score 1,000 career points and is the sixth to do it while playing for coach Mitch Henderson.

Tracy Simsick scored 13 points with three 3-pointers for DeSales, which turned it over 19 times and made 8 of 24 from long distance (33 percent).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

